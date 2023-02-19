Galaxy back on track for top eight finish after Usuthu win

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Sead Ramovic says he is starting to reap the rewards of the hard work he has been putting in at TS Galaxy since his arrival.

He said this after guiding Galaxy to a good and needed 2-1 win over AmaZulu FC in a DStv Premiership match away in Durban on Saturday night.

Before the game, Galaxy were one of the teams flirting with relegation but they have jumped to seventh place.

The Mpumalanga side have accumulated 26 points in 21 games and are now fighting to finish within the top eight with nine games left.

“I have to give credit to my guys. I think we controlled the game from the first minute to the last,” said Ramovic after the game in Durban.

“The win is well deserved. Credit to the opponent as well for a fair and tough game. It is not easy to come to AmaZulu and get maximum points.

“But we are happy about it and I am proud of my boys. We now have 26 points and our goal is to be in the top eight.

“We now just have to be focused, stay humble and get to the next game well prepared.

“Hopefully we will get points there as well,” added the Serbian-German Galaxy mentor.

It is coming together well

It was striker Junior Traore who secured the three points for Galaxy with his brace at AmaZulu.

He converted a penalty in the first half, and also scored with a header in the second. The tally could have been higher.

Ramovic says he would not have it any other way although he hopes they can convert more of their chances.

“I would not have anything against it if we continue in the same way. We have scored, before that we had a lot of chances which we didn’t convert.

“I always say how you train is how you play. How they train… It is now a year-and a half since I came here and it is beautiful to see,” said Ramovic.

He will have some time to finesse wherever he feels his team needs it with their next game on 4 March.

Galaxy will be away to relegation threatened Marumo Gallants in what should be an interesting game.