Dortley backed to succeed at Kaizer Chiefs

'He loves a goal and he sometimes thinks that he’s a striker but he’s not but he's a great kid and has a fantastic future ahead of him,' said Manousakis.

New Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has been tipped to shine in the new season. Having made the big move to Amakhosi from relegated Cape Town Spurs, it remains to be seen if he will hit the ground running.

Spurs assistant Vasili Manousakis has given insight into the 22-year-old’s qualities that makes him a good buy for Chiefs. Dortley stood out for the Urban Warriors where he made 26 league appearances last season.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs set to miss out on Tau and Mayele?

“I’m very proud of him and they (Chiefs) are getting an absolute astute professional player on and off the pitch. I think that number one, the work and dedication he puts in. He’s naturally talented,” said Manousakis.

“He’s still young and he can play at left centre back and left back because he’s so versatile. He has pace, strength and height. He captained Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup and that talks about his leadership qualities. That is what Chiefs are getting and if they give him a chance, they will be happy with every cent they have spent.

“He loves to score, especially in set-pieces when he gets himself up there. Physically, he has tremendous aerial powers and has an incredible strike on him if he gets near the box. He loves a goal and he sometimes thinks that he’s a striker – he’s not but he’s a great kid and has a fantastic future ahead of him.”

Unavoidable pressure

Dortley, along with other new recruits Fiacre Ntwari, Bongani Sam, Gaston Sirino and Miguel Inacio will be faced with the unavoidable pressure of ending Chiefs’ nine-year silverware. The famous gold and black jersey of Chiefs can sometimes weigh heavy on new players but Manousakis believes Dortley has what it takes to make the grade at the Soweto giants.

“I back him 100%, I think if you allow yourself and open yourself up to the noise around, then you’re putting yourself under unnecessary pressure. His job is to train hard and when he gets the chance, to give 150%,” he added.

ALSO READ: Spurs give update on Chiefs target Velebayi

“The moment he does that then he should not have any worries about the pressure. He’s a good player and he needs to have crocodile skin and be thick skinned and turn himself away from the noise and focus on football.”