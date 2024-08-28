Kaizer Chiefs set to miss out on Tau and Mayele?

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has provided an update on his targets Percy Tau and Fiston Mayele.



Chiefs have been heavily linked with Tau and Mayele, who both play in the Egyptian Premier League for Al Ahly and Pyramids respectively, during the current transfer window.



“There are no negotiations with Percy Tau because I believe he still has one year left on his contract,” said Nabi as quoted by Kingfut.



“Kaizer Chiefs respects the rules, and if there is an interest in signing him, it will be done through official channels because we respect the laws and the big club, Al Ahly.



“So far, we haven’t opened any lines of negotiation with Al Ahly.”



‘Not possible for Mayele’



With Phakaaathi having reported that Chiefs are set to table a new offer for Mayele, Nabi doesn’t think that the deal would go through this current transfer window.

On Mayele, Nabi added: “I coached Fiston Mayele at Young Africans, a club where he has developed significantly.



“We are in constant communication, and we know that Pyramids won’t easily let him go. We wished to sign him, but I don’t think it’s possible at the moment.”



Chiefs have until the 20th of September to get their targets before the Premier Soccer League transfer window closes.