Spurs give update on Chiefs target Velebayi

Cape Town Spurs assistant coach Vasili Manousakis is not ruling out a possible move for Asanele Velebayi to Kaizer Chiefs if their evaluation of the player is met. It’s widely reported that Amakhosi are interested in bringing on board the 21-year-old to bolster their attacking options.

Velebayi shone for the Urban Warriors last season despite their relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship. He put in another impressive shift against AmaTuks on Sunday as both teams played to a goalless draw.

“They (Spurs management) have a certain evaluation in their minds because they’ve developed a player for many years and there’s a certain price. If somebody is willing to pay the price for the diamond, I think they (Spurs management) said that everything is for sale,” Manousakis told Phakaaathi.

“Again, we want to keep our best players but we can’t stop them and I’m sure between now and the end of the season, there will be one or more offers coming in. We want the best for the club and we also want the best for the player so let’s see. It’s a possibility and we have to be realistic so I can’t say that no one is going anywhere.”

The highly-rated Velebayi featured in 23 league matches for Spurs last season and earned a call-up to the Bafana Bafana squad that played in the recent COSAFA Cup under Helman Mkhalele.

“You are buying an incredible winger that is brought up in the Ajax Cape Town and Ajax Amsterdam type of system and these wingers are rare to find because of the control that he has and the speed,” Manousakis said about the winger’s quality.

“People might look at stats and say how many assists and goals he has scored but is only 21. Sometimes when you want some of the best 21-year-olds in the country you have to pay for them. He has been called up to the national team even though it was Cosafa Cup and he has been exposed to that so he has a certain value. Whatever that value is, I don’t know but he’s an exceptional player that would add a lot of quality to any PSL side if he ends up going.”