Ex-Chiefs forward Billiat makes a U-turn on international exile

'Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport,' Billiat said.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat was unveiled by Yadah FC of Zimbabwe this week. (Picture: Yadah FC/Facebook)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Khama Billiat has made a U-turn on his international football career. The experienced winger has come out of retirement to avail himself for the Zimbabwean national team.

Billiat quit the Warriors back in 2021 after making over 40 appearances. He featured for Zimbabwe at the 2017 and 2019 edition of the Africa Cup Nations. The 34-year-old is back in his home country playing for Yadah FC. He made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon in a lengthy statement on social media.

ALSO READ: Dortley backed to succeed at Kaizer Chiefs

“This season has been among the best phases of my football career. I have played on grand stages, but nothing beats expressing myself in front of my people. Every time I step on the turf, I am motivated to do my best for my team and the thousands who love this sport,” Billiat said.

‘Reflecting deeply’

“I feel I still have something to give to Zimbabwean football, locally and internationally. I have been reflecting deeply, and I am convinced there is one chapter which remains unfinished – between Khama Billiat and the Zimbabwe national football team.

ALSO READ: Former Pirates midfielder ‘Bibo’ – many players have alcohol problems

“I have reconsidered my decision to retire and would love to represent my country one more time. I will continue to work hard on the field and hopefully help the nation in a positive way. I love my country and stand ready to serve if afforded a chance.”