Du Preez woes give holiday homework to Chiefs coach Zwane

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It is now clear that Arthur Zwane should find a striker or two if his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs is to be a success, while Ashley Du Preez proves he may not be the man he was looking for.

Du Preez was again awful up front for Amakhosi with two poor misses in one-on-one situations in the Soweto derby.

Chiefs could have easily gone into the break with a clean 2-0 lead over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium last Saturday had it not been for Du Preez’ horrendous finishing.

The 24-year-old striker was set through on goal towards the end of the first half on two occasions but Pirates keeper came up tops on both.

Du Preez’s decision making in the process left a lot to be desired and proved that he cannot be the main source of goals for the Naturena side.

With Caleb Bimenyimana out with an injury, Zwane was left with only Du Preez as an out and out striker.

He was partnered with the off-form Khama Billiat, who also messed up a few promising situations that could have resulted in proper scoring chances had he been sharerp.

It is however good for Zwane that this happened now as it gives him enough time to find another two strikers to add onto his arsenal.

He also has enough time for Bimenyimana to recover properly before the resumption of DStv Premiership games in December.

It is no secret that Zwane’s team have blown hot and cold this season, leaving their supporters frustrated at most times.

But had he always had a proper striker, Amakhosi’s start to the DStv Premiership campaign would have been much better.

This is not to say their start was not good, as they sit in fourth place going into the Fifa World Cup break.

But Zwane’s constant bemoaning of missed chances is proof enough that he needs to keep his eyes peeled for a striker to complement Bimenyimana.

Du Preez will need more time and less of the pressure he has right now to come right at Chiefs. Thi,s unfortunately, is something that comes in short supply at Amakhosi.