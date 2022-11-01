Sekhukhune and Kaitano Tembo part ways

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaitano Tembo’s tenure as Sekhukhune United head coach came to an end on Monday when the Limpopo club decided to cut his stay short.

This was after a run of bad results saw the team stuck at the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings heading to the Fifa World Cup break.

Tembo joined Babina Noko last season after he had been sacked at SuperSport United for the same reasons of unfavourable results.

“I wish to thank coach Kaitano for his dedication and hard work whilst at the club,” said club CEO Jonas Malatji in a media statement.

“Ever the professional that he is, and with his impeccable work ethic, the decision to part ways was an extremely difficult one.

“Sport in general and football in particular is result driven, and this remains true for the club that finds itself in a very precarious position in the DStv Premiership,” added Makatji.

Tembo thanked the Sekhukhune chairman and his board for having given him an opportunity at the club.

“I wish to thank the players for their dedication, the support of the technical team and support staff and wish the club and its supporters the very best,” said Tembo.

Sekhukhune will now begin a search for a new coach who can help them stave off relegation in the second round of league matches starting in late December.

“The board and management at the club wishes coach Kaitano the very best in his future endeavours.

“The club will in the meantime begin in earnest its search for a coach and will not make any further statements on this matter,” reads Sekhukhune’s media statement.

In 12 games played so far this season, Sekhukhune mave managed to collect 11 points having won two, drawing five and losing five matches.

They are second from bottom but are equal on points with Maritzburg United who are behind them in 16th place.

Unconfirmed reports have suggested that Maritzburg have also sacked their coach John Maduka for poor results.