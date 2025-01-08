Nabi delighted with Chiefs character after comeback win

Nasreddine Nabi praised the character of his Kaizer Chiefs side after they recovered from going a goal down to beat...

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said some of his players were playing through the pain barrier against Stellies. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Nasreddine Nabi praised the character of his Kaizer Chiefs side after they recovered from going a goal down to beat Stellenbosch 2-1 in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory came just a few days after Amakhosi had lost 1-0 away to Cape Town City. It looked bleak for Chiefs on their return to Gauteng, as Khomotjo Lekoloane gave Stellies an early lead. But Wandile Duba’s brace ensured Chiefs grabbed a second successive home victory.

Nabi – ‘It is not easy to come back’

“Congratulations to my players,” Nabi told SuperSport TV after the match.

“It is not easy to come back from a goal down …. against a team as good as Stellenbosch. It required character and I feel today we had that.”

“A lot of players had pain and some wanted to come out. But they managed to play through the pain to give everything for the team, for the club and for the amazing fans.”

Stellenbosch were the better side early in the match and Nabi made a tactical change, taking off left back Bradley Cross, who was part of a series of defensive mistakes that contributed in part to Lekoloane’s goal.

Chiefs changes explained

“We started well in the first five minutes and had control, but then we noticed there was a bit of confusion with the back three,” added Nabi.

“That gave the opponent the opportunity to take control of the game. They scored and had more possession, that is why we made the tactical change, taking off a left back (Cross) and putting on a winger (Tebogo Potsane).”