Ellis believes Banyana have what it takes to beat Netherlands

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis believes her team can continue to surprise at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after making it to the last 16-round of the tournament for the very first time in their history.

Banyana arrived in Sydney on Friday for their last-16 clash against Netherlands on Sunday. Ahead of the clash, Ellis says she doesn’t need to push her players, instead they push themselves knowing exactly how crucial this game is.

“I don’t think I have to push them, when you look at our training and see how focused they are…Yes we have fun. But it’s a final, you can’t think beyond this. You have to make sure that it is not about three points, it is about going through (to the next round),” said the Banyana coach.

“When we came here we said we wanted to get out of the group stages, we have done that and the sky is the limit. We are living the impossible here because nobody gave us a chance. But this group of players have shown through all the adversity they can continuously rise and rise. I foresee them rising again (beating Netherlands).”

Ellis says the team’s win against Italy to make it to this phase of the competition has made raised a lot of expectations for her squad.



“It took me about two days to answer all the WhatsApp messages. I think when you look at the videos doing rounds, the kids not going to school watching the matches, in the offices people were watching,” Ellis continued.

“I think it has given the lift to everyone back home. People got up very early to watch the matches. It is something that has really put a smile on their face (going into the next round) and it has changed (the way fans see the team) in the country and the expectations are really high. But I think we are up for it.”

The clash between Banyana and Netherlands will kick-off at 4am on Sunday.