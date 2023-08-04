Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

By Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 minute read
4 Aug 2023
3:47 pm

Mmodi to miss Chiefs opener after mother’s passing

By Jonty Mark

'Pule has been provided the necessary compassion and will not form part of the team on weekend,' said Chiefs in a statement.

Pule Mmodi - Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs' Pule Mmodi will not be available for Amakhosi's DStv Premiership opener against Chippa United. Pic: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that new signing Pule Mmodi will not be available for Amakhosi’s opening DStv Premiership match against Chippa United on Sunday.

The club offered their condolences to Mmodi and his family after the 30 year-old midfielder’s mother passed away.

“The Kaizer Chiefs family are saddened to announce the passing on of Basetsana Lillian Mmodi (Pule Mmodi’s mother) after an illness,” said Chiefs in a statement.

“We send our heartfelt condolences at this sorrow time to Pule, his family and friends. Pule has been provided the necessary compassion and will not form part of the team on weekend.”

Phakaaathi would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mmodi and his friends and family. Mmodi joined Chiefs this season from Golden Arrows.

READ MORE
PSL confirms dates and venues for MTN8 quarterfinals

The Premier Soccer League, meanwhile, announced on Friday that the much-anticipated clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on August 9 will now be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville and not at Loftus Stadium.

The PSL added that the game between Moroka Swallows FC and Cape Town City, originally scheduled for the Dr Molemela Stadium, will now be played at Swallows’ regular home venue, Dobsonville Stadium.

Read more on these topics