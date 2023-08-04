Mmodi to miss Chiefs opener after mother’s passing

By Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that new signing Pule Mmodi will not be available for Amakhosi’s opening DStv Premiership match against Chippa United on Sunday.

The club offered their condolences to Mmodi and his family after the 30 year-old midfielder’s mother passed away.

“The Kaizer Chiefs family are saddened to announce the passing on of Basetsana Lillian Mmodi (Pule Mmodi’s mother) after an illness,” said Chiefs in a statement.

“We send our heartfelt condolences at this sorrow time to Pule, his family and friends. Pule has been provided the necessary compassion and will not form part of the team on weekend.”

Phakaaathi would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Mmodi and his friends and family. Mmodi joined Chiefs this season from Golden Arrows.

The Premier Soccer League, meanwhile, announced on Friday that the much-anticipated clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on August 9 will now be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville and not at Loftus Stadium.

The PSL added that the game between Moroka Swallows FC and Cape Town City, originally scheduled for the Dr Molemela Stadium, will now be played at Swallows’ regular home venue, Dobsonville Stadium.