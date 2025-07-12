Ellis hails Banyana after strong comeback against Tanzania

“We said before the match that no game is easy," said the Banyana coach.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was full of praise for her charges after they came from behind to rescue a point against Tanzania in their CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) clash at Honneur Stadium in Ouja on Friday night.



Tanzania took the 1-0 lead through captain Opa Clement Tukumbuke in the 24th minute before Bambanani Mbane equalised with a header in the 70th minute to make sure that the defending champions walked away with a point.



The draw saw Banyana retaining their spot at the top of Group C, level on four points with Mali who played to a 1-1 draw against Ghana in the other group match played earlier on Friday. Tanzania and Ghana are third and fourth respectively with a single point apiece.



“We said before the match that no game is easy, we saw how Nigeria scored in the last minute, that’s how difficult the games are going to be, but you have to take your chances. We felt if we got the three points we would go through to the next round already, but it was not to be, there is still some more work to be done,” Ellis told SAFA media.

“There is no easy team anymore, they hadn’t picked up any points, we knew they needed to win at all costs and they came with a plan, made us play like a team under pressure when we were not under pressure, playing into their hands at times with the long ball, but still there is all to play for in the group,” she added.



Ellis made four changes to the starting line-up, bringing on Kaylin Swart for Andile Dlamini, while the trio of Lonathemba Mhlongo, Siyabulela Holweni and Kgaelebane Mohlakoana came on for Tiisetso Makhubela, Amogelang Motau and Lebohang Ramalepe respectively. The move almost backfired for her because Swart looked jittery in goal and was partly at fault for Tanzania’s goal.

Banyana ‘good enough’ to get positive result

Ellis, however, believes that the team she assembled was good enough to get a result from this game.

“We had a good enough team to get a result, they scored early, and we had a chance to score before they could – we didn’t put it away, it is the nature of the game. We didn’t get the result we wanted but we are still in it.



“I thought the comeback was good, we could have won it as we had a couple of chances, but that’s how the game goes. This team has shown they have the grit; they have the courage and the resilience to fight back and get the result that we deserve.”



Banyana will face Mali in their final group match on Monday and the defending champions need a point from this encounter to reach the quarterfinals of the WAFCON.