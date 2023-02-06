Ellis includes England-based Owusu in Banyana squad for Turkish Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis kept most of her regulars when she announced the Banyana squad that will be partaking at the Turkish Women’s Cup later this month.

The most interesting name on the list is that of England-based defender Faith Nokuthula Owusu, whose father is Ghanaian and her mom is South African.



Owusu was first called-up for the friendly game against Australia, but she couldn’t play due to paperwork.

The Banyana coach believes having the Blackburn Rovers defender will be key for the team especially going to the global competition.

“Faith is a fantastic player, we have been following her career for a very long time now. It was exciting to hear that she was keen on playing for the South African women’s team. If you remember we called her up for the friendly game against Australia in London, but she couldn’t play because of documents that needed to be finalised. Now she is part of the squad and we are excited to have her,” said Ellis.

“I believe in the team we chose, its players that have raised their hands to be in the squad. They will go out to Turkey and representthe country well.”

Some of the changes in the squad saw goalkeeper Kaylin Swart coming back to the team, as well as veteran defender Noko Matlou, who plays her football in Spain for Eibar SD.

Banyana will kick-start the Turkish tournament with a clash against the hosts on 15 February, before taking on Uzbekistan three days later and wrap up their group fixtures with a meeting against Venezuela.

Full Banyana squad:

Goalkeepers

Andile Dlamini

Kaylin Swart

Regirl Ngobeni

Katlego Moletsane

Defenders

Asanda Hadebe

Karabo Dhlamini

Faith Owusu

Fikile Magama

Tiiesetso Makhubela

Noko Matlou

Bongeka Gamede

Bambabanani Mbane

Midfielders

Refiloe Jane

Kholosa Biyana

Linda Motlhalo

Thalea Smidt

Amogelang Motau

Robyn Moodaly

Sibulele Holweni

Forwards

Gabriela Salgado

Hilda Magaia

Nthabiseng Majiya

Noxolo Cesane

Jermaine Seoposenwe

Melinda Kgadiete

Lelona Daweti