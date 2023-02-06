Hlanti looks set for contract extension at Chiefs

Mgosi Squad

An insider in the Kaizer Chiefs camp has revealed that the club will be keeping veteran defender Sifiso Hlanti at the club, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Hlanti, who is a former Bafana Bafana player, was brought into the Chiefs set-up in 2021 from Swallows FC.



The experienced defender is said to be well trusted at the back by the technical team and he is one of the players who always shows commitment in everything he does.

The 32-year-old left-back has been considered as part of the Chiefs rebuilding phase and it is believed that his experience will come in handy especially since the club is filled with a lot of youngsters.

“Every team needs someone like Hlanti in their squad, he is well behaved, a proper professional and very experienced. I think that is why he is liked by many people at the club. His contract is ending soon, but he will be one of those players that will get an extension,” the source revealed.

“He is still 32 years old, he has about two more seasons to give to the club and I believe that is exactly what they are thinking. They want to keep him because some of the older guys will be leaving the team, especially the ones who have not been playing much. Coach Arthur (Zwane) has a plan for this team and you can see that he is building with youngsters. That is what they want at Chiefs, but you just can’t have a group of youngsters who don’t have a leader. The other thing is that Hlanti is playing, so that works out well for him.”