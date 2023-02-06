Bafana and Pirates legend Moeti passes away

Phakaaathi Reporter

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John “Dungi” Moeti has sadly passed away.



ALSO READ: Riveiro says Bucs dominated Sundowns despite losing



Moeti, who retired from playing professional football in 2001 following a stint with SuperSport United, died at his home on Monday morning.



His family confirmed via a statement that the former Pirates captain succumbed to an undisclosed illness, as first reported by City Press.



“It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John “Dungi” Moeti.

“John suddenly took ill eight months ago and was receiving specialist medical care.



“John succumbed to his illness in the early hours of this morning (February 6) at home, surrounded by his family and brethren in prayer.

“We thank you sincerely for your prayers and steadfast support. The family wishes to be afforded privacy during this time of loss, and funeral details will be advised in due course,” read the family statement.



Moeti won the Caf Champions League with Pirates in 1995 and he was also the member of the Bafana Bafana squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996.



Phakaaathi would like to express our condolences to John’s family, friends and the whole football fraternity.