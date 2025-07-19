Ellis says Banyana won’t underestimate Senegal

“They came out of a very difficult group, and it shows the quality that they have," says Ellis.

Banyana Banyana coach Dr Desiree Ellis says the African champions will not underestimate Senegal when the two teams meet in a CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarterfinal clash tonight.

The clash takes place at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco this evening at 9pm (SA time).



“They came out of a very difficult group, and it shows the quality that they have. The games that they played – except for the DR Congo match – were very tight, with just one goal in it. They do have the quality, we played them last year in June, but they’ve improved so much and if you look at where they are right now, we really have to be on top of our game,” Ellis told SAFA media.

“It’s going to be a game of those small margins – the final and knockout games are never easy, so we really have to make sure that we are in charge and everything that we do, we do as best as we can. But keeping a clean sheet will also be of utmost importance,” she added.

Banyana are ‘favourites’

Senegal coach Mousse Cisse says Banyana are the favourites going to this clash.



“South Africa are the favourites, they are the better team, and we are the challengers. A win will be good for Senegal because it will be the first time we win this round, but we will need confidence, not give in to pressure and show Senegalese football in this competition. We are also happy to be playing against top teams on the continent like Morocco, Zambia and now South Africa,” said Cisse.

“We had a difficult path with a lot of obstacles, but our first objective was to qualify, and we managed to do that. Our matches against Morocco and Zambia made us look at things differently and we have corrected our mistakes. Anything is possible when we face South Africa, but we will do our best.”

The winner of this match will face off with the victors in the other quarterfinal clash between Nigeria and Zambia in the semifinals.