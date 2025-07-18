Who will triumph in the WAFCON quarterfinals?

It's down to the serious business of the WAFCON knockout stages this weekend.

Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis is looking to guide her team to another WAFCON title. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco gets down to the serious business of the quarterfinals this weekend, with Banyana Banyana very much in the mix to defend their title.

Desiree Ellis’ side will take on Senegal on Saturday in the last quarterfinal at the Honneur Stadium in Oidja, coming into that match on a high after a 4-0 mauling of Mali in their last Group C match.

Banyana in WAFCON form

After a stuttering start to this WAFCON, that performance was more like the Banyana that won the WAFCON for the first time 2022, and went on to reach the last 16 of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses of Teranga are not the force that the Senegal men’s team are in the continental game, and Banyana are clear favourites to progress from this last eight game.

Betway’s latest odds reflect this, with South Africa priced at 1.40.

Senegal did reach the quarterfinals of the last WAFCON, losing to Tunisia on penalties, but are outsiders for this one, priced at 6.20, with a draw at 4.40.

The West African side did score six goals in the group stages, and only lost narrowly to Zambia and Morocco. But Banyana should have too much skill and experience for them on Saturday.

In Saturday’s other quarterfinal, Algeria will host Ghana at the Berkane Stadium.

Ghana gave Banyana serious problems in their opening Group C match, with South Africa slightly fortunate to emerge with a 2-0 win. They then drew with Mali and pummelled Tanzania 4-1 in their last group match to move into the quarterfinals as Group C runners-up.

Algeria finished as runners-up in Group A, without conceding a goal but only scoring one. The odds for Algeria-Ghana are tight, with Ghana slight favourites at 2.24, a draw at 3.00 and Ghana Algeria at 3.10.

In Friday’s first quarterfinal, by far the continent’s most successful side, Nigeria, take on Zambia. Zambia’s attacking sensations Barbara Banda and Racheal Kundananji, already have three goals apiece in this WAFCON.

Two clear favourites

But Nigeria are still clear favourites, priced at 1.66, to Zambia’s 4.90, with a draw at 3.40.

In Friday’s other quarterfinal, hosts Morocco take on Mali. Morocco are even clearer favourites than Nigeria for this one, priced at 1.27, with Mali the underdogs at 8.40 and a draw at 5.20.

Please note that these Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.