A broken marriage – why Khune may well have played his last game for Chiefs

In news that will not go down well with Kaizer Chiefs fans, Phakaaathi has learned that Itumeleng Khune has all-but played his last game for Kaizer Chiefs.

The veteran goalkeeper is currently suspended for allegedly arriving to training under the influence of alcohol.

With his contract coming to an end when the current season concludes, the 36-year-old will not be considered for selection as the relationship between both parties has turned sour.

“Khune feels that he could have been protected more by the club instead of them going public about his suspension,” a source told Mgosi squad.

“The funny thing is that he didn’t arrive at training drunk. The story was obviously leaked to the media to tarnish his image. Players had a day off and most of the guys drank.

“It was a day before returning to training. It’s obvious that he was targeted the following morning, knowing very well that he just smelled of alcohol from the previous day. Why didn’t other players get the same treatment? It doesn’t make sense for him to throw away his career like that after being at the club for over 20 years.

‘He loves the club’

“The unfortunate thing is that he will never clear his name or speak negatively about Chiefs in public because he loves the club.

“But he knows that his time is up because he can see that he’s being pushed out. There’s also an agenda that is being pushed by certain senior players within the team to get him out and he’s also aware of that. The bottom line is that he would love to play beyond this season and it looks like it won’t happen unless Chiefs have a change of heart.”

The Soweto giants also stripped Khune of his captaincy two months ago. They revealed that with support from the club, he will be expected to attend and actively participate in certain programmes designed to support his personal growth and development.