Ex-Pirates striker Mulenga returns to AmaZulu

Club president Sandile Zungu excited to have Mulenga back at AmaZulu.

DStv Premiership side AmaZulu have announced the return of Zambian forward Augustine Mulenga.



Mulenga, who left Usuthu in July 2022, has penned a six-month long deal with AmaZulu, with an option to renew further, having turned out for Chippa United this season.



The former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United marksman becomes AmaZulu’s second acquisition in the January transfer window after the club signed Sifiso Ngobeni from Mamelodi Sundowns on a six month loan deal.

“If I think about it, of all the clubs that I have played for, I think I’ve enjoyed my career since the time I came here to AmaZulu FC. I didn’t even hesitate about rejoining Usuthu because I enjoyed my football this side,” said Mulenga while reflecting on his move back to Usuthu.



“There are friendly people in this city who are very supportive. The supporters have been so amazing, and I wish they would continue like that to support me and the team. I’m looking forward to helping the team continue where they have left off from last year. I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing journey again with AmaZulu,” he added.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Augustine ‘Diego’ Mulenga back at AmaZulu Football Club,” said Zungu.



“Everyone knows how sharp he was when he was playing for us. He had many memorable goals and great assists. It’s a pity that he had to leave, but as soon as we were able to get him back at AmaZulu, we did just that. Indeed, Diego is back. We are expecting the old magic from a now matured pair of boots in him. He is very excited to be here, and so we are, and the entire family of AmaZulu must rejoice,” concluded Zungu.



Meanwhile, AmaZulu have announced the departure of midfielder Siphesihle Maduna.



“We bid Farewell to our talented son, Siphesihle Maduna as we part ways through mutual agreement. Thank you for your contributions to the club. Here’s to new beginnings and continued success on your journey,” read a tweet from AmaZulu on Saturday.