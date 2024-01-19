Moroka Swallows fire 22 players over pay dispute!

'All the players that were charged and appeared before the Disciplinary Committee of Swallows, some were found guilty,' Swallows lawyer Leruma Thobejane told Robert Marawa on 94.7FM.

Daniel Akpeyi is one of the Swallows players who has been dismissed. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Moroka Swallows have fired 22 players over the December pay dispute that left the club unable to honour fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows, the club’s lawyer told Robert Marawa on Radio 94.7 on Friday.

“Three batches of players were represented by different legal representations. Some were represented by the South African Football Players Union. Those have all been found guilty and dismissed.

“We are waiting for the verdict on players represented by two private entities.

“Today 22 players have been dismissed.”

PSL penalty

Swallows were fined R1 million by a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee after they did not turn up for December DStv Premiership fixtures against Arrows and Sundowns.

R600 00 of that was suspended for 24 months, and Swallows were also handed 3-0 losses for the two games that they did not turn up for.

Swallows later announced that all players who refused to train were going to be put before a disciplinary committee, and they have now said that they have fired 22 players, apparently with more to follow.

The players dismissed include Daniel Akpeyi, Bongani Sam, Sipho Sibiya, Lantshane Phalane, Wandisile Letlabika, Siyabonga Khumalo and Kwanda Mngonyama.

It remains to be seen whether the players will appeal this decision, or renegotiate new contracts with Swallows. It also remains to be seen how Swallows coach Steve Komphela can put together a squad when the season resumes in February, if all of these players are indeed fired.