22 Aug 2023

07:00 am

Ex-Chiefs and Pirates winger still looking for offers to play

'It's not a joke to look for a job, it's stressing for him,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Joseph Molangoane - Marumo Gallants

Joseph Molangoane is without a club after being released by Gallants. Picture: Backpagepix.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates winger Joseph Molangoane is said to be willing to take any offers in order to get back to playing football after he was released by Marumo Gallants at the end of last season.

The 35-year-old Molangoane was given the boot by Gallants along with many players at the club following their relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Gallants were relegated to the lower division despite their promising run in the Caf Confederation Cup, which saw them reach the semifinals of the continental tournament.

According to an informant close to the player, there have been no offers for the speedy winger since his release by Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, and he is crossing his fingers that something comes up.

He is willing to take any offer. “It’s not a joke to look for a job, it’s stressing for him because time is not on his side and doors will close, so, I understand his situation,” said the source.

