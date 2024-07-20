Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

20 Jul 2024

05:35 am

Ex-Pirates winger Pule joins SuperSport

Pule will work again under SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt.

Vincent Pule - SuperSport United

Vincent Pule has signed for SuperSport United, the club confirmed on Friday. Picture: SuperSport United/Twitter

SuperSport United have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates star Vincent Pule on a one-year contract with an option to renew.

The 32 year-old joins as a free agent after being released by the Buccaneers at the end of last season.

Pule spent six seasons at Pirates and a couple of weeks ago left a heartfelt message on Instagram after news broke he would be leaving the club.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza, thank you for the opportunity you gave me to be part of such an amazing institution,” wrote Pule.

“To the management and technical team, your dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts behind the scenes have been nothing short of remarkable. My fellow players, it has been an honour and a privilege to share the pitch with such a talented and passionate group of individuals.

“The bonds we have formed both on and off the field will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the memories we have created together.

“Last but certainly not least, to our loyal supporters, your unwavering dedication and unwavering support have been the backbone of this team. Your passion and enthusiasm have inspired us to push harder, aim higher, and never give up, and for that, I am truly thankful.

“Thank you once again for everything, and know that I will always cherish the time we spent together.”

Wits duo back together

Pule will work again under SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt, who he played for at Bidvest Wits before joining Pirates in 2018.

Pule won the DStv Premiership title with Hunt and Wits in the 2016/17 campaign.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Gavin Hunt Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) SuperSport United F.C. Vincent Pule

