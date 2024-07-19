Al-Sadd end Orlando Pirates unbeaten record in Spain

The Buccaneers will now head back to South Africa to prepare for the MTN8.

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a brace as Orlando Pirates suffered their first loss of their Spanish tour losing 3-2 to Al-Sadd in Malaga on Friday night.



Having won one and drawn two of their previous preseason matches, the Buccaneers were looking to maintain their unbeaten record, but the Qatari champions had other ideas.

Al-Sadd had the perfect start to the game when Hashim put them in the lead in the third minute of the match following a mix-up at the back by Pirates.

It took the Buccaneers only seven minutes to find the equaliser through Tshegofatso Mabasa who was making his first start for Pirates. Mabasa was put through on goals by Kabelo Dlamini.

Mabasa then grabbed his brace and put Pirates in the lead a minute later after pouncing on a loose ball inside the penalty area and slotted the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Al-Sadd kept probing as they looked for the equaliser and they were rewarded in the 40th minute when they failed to clear the ball, having come close to conceding from a free kick a minute later. Plata’s deflected shot beat Melusi Buthelezi in goals.

The scoreline remained 2-2 at the break.

With the makeshift centre back pairing of Thabiso Sesane and Nkosinathi Sibisi looking rather jittery it was not long before Al-Sadd took the lead through Gonzalo who beat the offside trap and beat Buthelezi with a low shot.



Pirates coach Jose Riveiro made a wholesale change as he tried to salvage a draw, but the Qatari champions defence stood strong.

New recruit Gilberto wasted a good chance to equalise for Pirates in the 85th minute when he shot wide of goals from close range and with that went the Buccaneers of maintaining their unbeaten run in Spain.