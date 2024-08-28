Ex-Sundowns defender Onyango completes Stellies switch

Stellies boss Rob Benadie has welcomed the signing of the experienced defender.

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of defender Brian Onyango.



The 30-year-old Kenyan international defender joins Stellies on a free transfer having parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns recently.



Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie has welcomed the signing of the experienced defender.



ALSO READ: Mngqithi issues friendly warning to Stellenbosch FC



“Brian is a player who has enjoyed great success during his career and we are looking forward to adding his experience and winning mentality to our squad,” Benadie said.

“He has been brought in to bolster our defensive line and we have no doubt that he will make a valuable contribution towards both our domestic and continental ambitions.”



ALSO READ: Western Cape weather strikes again as City v Pirates is called off



Onyango becomes the first Kenyan player to represent Stellenbosch FC and will wear the No. 2 jersey this season.



Onyango arrives at Stellies with a wealth of experience to his name and boasts a track record of over 200 career appearances in South African football across previous spells with Sundowns, Maritzburg United, and Santos.