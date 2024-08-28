Stellies snap up Cupido as Boji moves to Spurs

Stellies CEO, Rob Benadie, is excited to welcome the talented Cupido.

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the signing of Ashley Cupido from Cape Town Spurs in a swap deal that has seen Mervin Boji move in the opposite direction.



“Cupido joins the club on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee after spending the last four seasons with Spurs, where he scored 31 goals in 121 appearances across all competitions.” read a statement from Stellies.



Stellies CEO, Rob Benadie, said: “We’re excited to welcome the talented 23-year-old to our ambitious club.”



“He is a player who will fit our system well and who we believe has the ability to consistently feature at the top end of the PSL’s goal-scoring charts.”



Benadie also explained why they sold Boji who had done well for the Stellies reserve team in the Diski CHallenge for the past two seasons.



“Mervin is a local hero who we believe will take this opportunity to get more consistent game time and realise his full potential,” Benadie added.



“He was instrumental in our reserve team winning two DStv Diski Challenge titles, scoring 31 goals in 30 appearances in the competition, and we have no doubt that he will succeed in this new challenge.”