Ex-Sundowns striker Maluleke backs Mofokeng for top PSL award

Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng is in contention for the prestigious 2024–25 PSL Footballer of the Season award. © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

As the debate intensifies over who deserves to be named the 2024/25 PSL Footballer of the Season, former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Ishmael Maluleke supports Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng.

On Tuesday afternoon, the PSL confirmed the nominees for the prestigious award, with Mofokeng earning recognition after a stellar campaign that saw him help the Buccaneers lift the MTN8 title and finish second in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns talisman Lucas Ribeiro and Sekhukhune United’s revitalized forward Keletso Makgalwa join him on the shortlist.



Maluleke, the 2001/02 PSL Golden Boot winner with 18 goals, believes Mofokeng deserves the crown.

“I still say Mofokeng (to win Footballer of the Season) but I think Player’s Player of the Season will go to Lucas Ribeiro,” Maluleke told Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

“For Keletso, as much as he did well but when you look at where his team was (could count against him), all those things play an important role.

“You must influence the team as well and not only what you do as an individual. He has done well for his club Sekhukhune United in terms of assists and scoring goals which made him influential for his team.

“When you look at Mofokeng, he played a crucial role. He was so dynamic, influential and creative. Lots of goals that came from him and assists. No one is surprised by how much Ribeiro did for Mamelodi Sundowns.”

SABC Sport and SuperSport will broadcast the PSL Awards ceremony live on 29 July at 7pm, where they will crown South Africa’s new football king.