Pirates responds to report linking Mofokeng with move to PSV

Orlando Pirates have dismissed reports linking forward Relebohile Mofokeng with a move to Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven.



This comes after reports emerged on Wednesday suggesting that the Dutch giants had tabled R120-million offer for the 20-year-old.



However, Pirates have since issued a statement condemning the report as “false, irresponsible and damaging.”

“Orlando Pirates Football Club has taken note of the article published by SoccerLaduma.com on Tuesday, 16 July 2025, titled: R120m For Mofokeng? How PSV’s Linked To Pirates Sensation,” read the club statement.

“We wish to place it on record that no such offer has been received by the Club. The claims made in the article are not only false but also irresponsible and damaging. As a publication with a long-standing history in South African football, Soccer Laduma is expected to uphold the highest standards of journalism rooted in fact, accuracy, and responsibility. Unfortunately, in this instance, they have chosen sensationalism over truth.

“This type of reporting is not only misleading to the public but also serves as an unnecessary distraction aimed at unsettling both the player and the Club at a critical juncture in our preparations for the upcoming season.



“Orlando Pirates remains committed to the well-being of our players and will continue to act in their best interests. We call upon all media outlets to refrain from publishing unverified reports that seek to create instability for the sake of clicks.”