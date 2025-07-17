Betway PSL

Ex-Pirate describes Chiefs as ‘a breath of fresh air’

By Jonty Mark

17 July 2025

'If Kaizer Chiefs do well, the country does well. We want to put a smile on our supporters’ faces,' said Chiefs' new right back.

Thabiso Monyane - Kaizer Chiefs

Thabiso Monyane has left Orlando Pirates to join Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Twitter/Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ new right back Thabiso Monyane has described the atmosphere at Amakhosi as “a breath of fresh air.”

Monyane joined Chiefs after being released by Orlando Pirates at the end of last season. The 25 year-old has been with Amakhosi at their pre-season camp in the Netherlands.

Chiefs’ Monyane ’embracing a new culture’

Chiefs played their last of five training matches in the Netherlands on Wednesday when they lost 2-1 against Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente.

“I have been received well by the technical team, the players and the staff, arriving from the other side of Soweto,” Monyane told the Chiefs website.

“It has been a breath of fresh air and I am embracing a new culture.”

Chiefs lost four of their five training matches, their only win coming against PEC Zwolle on Tuesday.

But Monyane still feels Amakhosi have prepared well for the 2025/26 season.

“I feel that there has been massive progression since we played our first game against Vitesse last week Tuesday

“Our time in the Netherlands, facing really good opponents, has been a top-top experience.”

‘We don’t want to disappoint’

“I feel optimistic. We are Kaizer Chiefs, a club with a rich history.

“We have seen in Holland how big the club is, with so many fans coming out to support us. We don’t want to disappoint them.

“If Kaizer Chiefs do well, the country does well. We want to put a smile on our supporters’ faces.”

