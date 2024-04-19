Ex-Swallows, Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter lands new job

Truter has been without a club since partying ways with Sekhukhune in November last year.

Brandon Truter coach of Sekhukhune United FC during the Sekhukhune United Media Day at Johannesburg Stadium in Johannesburg on the 01 November 2023 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Upington City FC have added former Moroka Swallows, AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter to their technical team.



In a statement released by the club on Friday, Upington City stated that Truter’s inclusion will complement the existing framework within the club’s technical team.



The club statement:



Upington City Football Club is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our club, Brandon Truter, who joins our technical team with immediate effect.

This strategic move is part of our ongoing effort to strengthen our team. Also dynamics and harness innovative strategies for the upcoming seasons.

Brandon Truter comes to us with a wealth of experience. And a proven track record of success in technical roles within football. His expertise and passion for the game are expected to bring fresh perspectives and invigorate our technical strategies.



The technical team at Upington City FC remains unchanged. We believe Brendon’s inclusion will complement the existing framework, fostering an environment ripe for achieving remarkable success. Our club is committed to excellence and innovation on and off the field. We are confident that Brendon will be instrumental in helping us realize our goals.

We extend a warm welcome to Brandon Truter. And we look forward to the unique contributions he will bring to our team. Together, we are poised to embark on an exciting journey filled with promising opportunities and achievements.