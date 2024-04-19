Mosimane, Ibenge among contenders for Chiefs job – report

Amakhosi are on the lookout for a permanent head coach.

The race for the Kaizer Chiefs head coach job is heating up, with some of the highly rated coaches in Africa amongst the contenders for the post.



Chiefs are on the lookout for a permanent coach after they parted ways with Molefi Ntseki in October last year.

Ntseki was replaced by head of development academy Cavin Johnson albeit on a temporary basis. And as reported by Phakaaathi last Friday, Johnson is not being considered for the job on a permanent basis.

Now FARPost reports that highly-rated coaches Pitso Mosimane and Florent Ibenge are some of the coaches that have been shortlisted for the job by Chiefs.

Other coaches who are reportedly on the list are Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi, former Benfica coach Rui Vitoria, ex-Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad coach Raul Caneda, who is a close associate of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Alexandre Santos, coach of Angolan giants Petro Luanda and Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi, ASEC Mimosas coach Julien Chevalier and clubless Ibenge are also reportedly in the shortlist.

Mosimane, who won five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns, three Caf Champions League and three Caf Super Cups is said to be the favourite to land the head coach job at Amakhosi.



Mosimane is currently on a short-term deal with Abha Club in Saudi Arabia where he is trying to save the club from relegation.

Abha are currently in 15th spot in the Saudi Arabia Premier League, having collected 25 points in 28 games.

They lost 5-0 to Al-Shabab in their last league game played on Thursday.