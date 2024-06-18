Fadlu Davids likens Nabi to Middendorp

Fadlu Davids has given insight into what to expect from Nasreddine Nabi who is linked with the vacant head coaching position at Kaizer Chiefs and likened his playing style to that of Ernst Middendorp.

According to various reports, Nabi is the leading candidate to take over the hotseat at Naturena ahead of next season. The Tunisian who is in charge of Moroccan club AS FAR was pipped to the Botola Pro League title by Raja Casablanca.



Fadlu who is a former Orlando Pirates assistant coach now serves in the same capacity at Casablanca under Josef Zinnbauer. They led the club to an invincible season after being crowned champions with an unbeaten record.



“His teams are more direct in terms of going forward and scoring goals. They were the highest scoring team in the league but most of their goals came through set pieces and penalties,” Davids said about Nabi on Radio 2000.



“They were a little bit more direct in their approach compared to our style that we played this season but very effective in getting the results. You can expect a team that moves forward and scores goals.



“On set pieces, they will be a big threat. I think it is similar to the Middendorp style during the season where they (Chiefs) missed out on winning the league (Chiefs lost out to Sundowns on the last day of the season). They scored a lot of goals through set pieces and I think you will see a similar type of football that is result-driven by scoring a lot of goals and winning matches.”

‘It’s still not over’

Reflecting on their title-winning record in North African, Davids says it wasn’t a walk in the park.



“I had one coach tell me to celebrate this because an invincible season is something you’ll probably achieve once in your career and I hope it’s not true,” he added.



“It’s something that is very difficult to achieve. There were quite a few records. I think 72 was the highest points tally. It was a historic season but it’s still not over. We have the semifinal to play and hopefully we can make a cup double.

AS FAR are next in action in a Moroccan Throne Cup semifinal clash with Maghreb Faz on June 23. Meanwhile, Raja will play MC Oujda two days later, looking to also advance to the final.