17 Jun 2024

11:40 am

Mngqithi set to sign new Sundowns deal

'Chiefs were keen but I don't think that is the case anymore,' a source told the Mgosi squad.

Manqoba Mngqithi - Mamelodi Sundowns

Manqoba Mngqithi is set to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns, though no deal has officially been signed yet. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Indications are that Manqoba Mngqithi will remain with Mamelodi Sundowns, though both parties remain locked in negotiations over a new deal.

Mngqithi was reportedly being chased by Kaizer Chiefs but it looks like they have had a change of heart and opted for Nasreddine Nabi.

The 53-year-old has been with the Brazilians for the last 11 seasons having served as an assistant under former head coach Pitso Mosimane.

He was a co-coach alongside Rulani Mokwena following Mosimane’s departure in 2020. That arrangement changed when the former Golden Arrows coach was demoted to a senior coaching position at Sundowns two years later as Mokwena was given the sole head coach role.

Amakhosi and AmaZulu have in the past shown interest in Mngqithi who looks set to prolong his stay with the DStv Premiership champions.

His current deal expires at the end of this month and his agent Mike Makaab recently told Gagasi FM that they are in discussion with Sundowns over a new deal.

‘Manqoba loves Sundowns’

A source close to the club also confirmed that Mngqithi is likely to be retained within the tehcnical team ahead of what will be a jam-packed 2024-2024 season.

“Coach Mangqoba loves Sundowns and from what I know, he will not be leaving as was previously mentioned,” the source said to mgosi.

“Chiefs were keen but I don’t think that is the case anymore. I know his agent denied the Chiefs rumour but it was a possibility, even last season. The coach is loyal to Sundowns and wants to continue there.”

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Manqoba Mngqithi Mgosi

