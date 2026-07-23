Feutmba insists Sundowns are still the team to beat

"At Sundowns, we don't entertain mediocrity, " Feutmba said.

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba is confident his former team will reclaim the Betway Premiership title this season following their rare domestic disappointment in the previous campaign.

The Brazilians surrendered the league crown to Orlando Pirates last season, bringing an end to their unprecedented run of eight successive Premiership titles.

However, Miguel Cardoso’s side softened the blow by lifting the CAF Champions League trophy to secure continental glory.

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Feutmba believes Sundowns will bounce back stronger in the new season as they look to return to winning ways.

“Sundowns will come back on top, and it won’t be anything new. Sundowns have been at that level for years even coming from our generation,” Feutmba told Phakaaathi.

“At Sundowns, we don’t entertain mediocrity. We always try to make sure that we do better than we did last season and that won’t change this coming season.”

The former Cameroon international also feels Sundowns have strengthened an already formidable squad with their latest additions. The Tshwane giants have signed Antonio van Wyk from Austrian outfit SV Ried, while highly rated winger Siyanda Ndlovu has joined from Golden Arrows ahead of the new campaign.

“There are new players who have come in to make the team better. That is the reason you can say that Sundowns will be the team to beat,” Feutmba said.

Chiefs and Pirates to challenge Sundowns

Despite backing his former club to regain the title, Feutmba expects Orlando Pirates to remain their biggest challengers. The Buccaneers ended Sundowns’ domestic dominance by winning the Betway Premiership, MTN8 and Carling Knockout last season.

Feutmba is also not looking past Kaizer Chiefs who have appointed Fernando Da Cruz as their new head coach following a third-place finish under former co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

“Orlando Pirates are a very good team so they will always try to maintain that momentum and try to stay on top to defend the league,” he concluded.

“You also have Kaizer Chiefs who are coming back because they started well last season. It’s just that along the way they didn’t have consistency. I believe they are preparing to make sure that they come back to a top level and give this league the competition we want.”