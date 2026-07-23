Chiefs striker Mayo signs permanent deal

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Thursday that striker Khanyiso Mayo has signed a permanent deal with the club. Mayo spent last...

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Thursday that striker Khanyiso Mayo has signed a permanent deal with the club.

Mayo spent last season on loan at Chiefs from Algerian side CR Belouizdad, but Chiefs have now agreed an undisclosed fee with Belouizdad to sign the 27-year-old.

Chiefs – Mayo ‘will be a key part of the squad’

“Mayo, who worked hard during his one-season loan stint, now commits his future to Chiefs as the team prepares for an ambitious campaign under head coach Fernando Da Cruz. The 27-year-old forward will be a key part of the squad competing in both the domestic league and continental CAF competitions, said Chiefs on their official website.

Chiefs will no doubt hope for a better goalscoring output from the former Cape Town City and SuperSport United striker this season.

Mayo scored just twice in 15 appearances for Chiefs in all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign, including on his debut against Marumo Gallants. Mayo’s only other goal came on April 15 against Magesi FC, in a season that also saw Mayo have his share of injury struggles.

Khanyisa, who is the son of former Chiefs star Patrick Mayo, did hit double figures in the Betway Premiership in consecutive seasons at Cape Town City between 2022 and 2024.

Pre-season continues

Chiefs, meanwhile, will take on Zimbabwean champions Scottland FC on Sunday in the Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng. The game continues Amakhosi’s pre-season, with Da Cruz’ squad back in the country after a pre-season tour of Spain.

Mayo is the fourth permanent signing Chiefs have made up to now ahead of the new season. Renaldo Leaner has joined to bolster the goalkeeping department. Central defender Thabo Moloisane could be seen as a replacement for the departed Aden McCarthy, And most recently, Chiefs announced the signing of Tanzanian midfielder Adolf Bitegeko.