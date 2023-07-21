Fifa rankings mean nothing, says Banyana’s Dlamini ahead of World Cup opener

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As Banyana Banyana prepare themselves to take on Sweden in their opening game of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Wellington on Sunday, goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says they won’t be thinking about rankings.



Banyana face a Sweden team that is ranked third in the world, making them one of the best women’s teams in the world while Banyana are ranked 54th.

But, Dlamini, says Banyana will go into the game against the Swedish unfazed, with Europeans boasting a number of high profile players who ply their trade in leagues like the English Women’s Premiership, Women’s Bundesliga and the Spanish Women’s League.

“I think once we are on the field it’s all about who will want it more on the day. It’s 11 versus 11, so anything is possible. It’s not about who plays where and the number of ranking for the team. It’s about going into the field and giving your best to make sure that you team wins on the day,” said the shot-stopper who has enjoyed great success with her team Mamelodi Sundowns ladies in the last few years.

“Of course playing in top leagues helps an individual to improve their game. And taking nothing away from Sweden, they are a good side. But we also have players who are doing well in top leagues in the world and their experience has been helping the team really well. I know everyone in the team has worked really hard to prepare for the start of the tournament. The good thing is that everyone wants to play and make a statement on that day so that we get the result that we want. So, that has made the competition in training very intense.”

Banyana have played Sweden before, with the last game back in 2019 ending in a goalless draw during an international friendly. However, the year before, the Swedes comfortably beat Banyana 3-0.

Dlamini says having played them before gives them a good idea of what they are coming up, but the past results won’t really matter since there are a number of changes in both squads.



“We know what kind of a team they are since we have played against them. It’s really good to prepare for a game knowing what to expect.



“But truth is, there are changes, from their side and our side. And it will be different this time around because we will be meeting in a tournament,” she added.

“But the coaches have really helped in terms of analysing them. So, we are ready to put out a good fight and all we want to do is to make the country proud.”

The kick-off for the game is set for 7am South African time.