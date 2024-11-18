Former Chiefs man Dolly close to TS Galaxy move

'The coaches are aware that hasn't obviously been playing but they're looking at him on what he can offer and not on the demands of present day football,' confirmed the source at the club.

According to information at the Mgosi Squad’s disposal, Keagan Dolly’s move to TS Galaxy is as good as done. After training with the Rockets for only a week, the 31-year-old has been offered a deal to end his frustrating spell on the sidelines.

It’s unclear how long the deal is but the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder is close to putting pen to paper at Galaxy with the announcement of his arrival imminent.

ALSO READ: No substance to Zungu’s move to Chiefs

According to a source close to the deal, Dolly did enough to earn a contract after an assessment with the team and his fitness was not in question after leaving Chiefs at the end of last season.

“The discussions are at an advanced stage with his camp. On his fitness, the coaches are aware that hasn’t obviously been playing but they’re looking at him on what he can offer (in the future) and not on the demands of present day football,” confirmed the source at the club.

Dolly reportedly passed his medical at SuperSport United but the deal collapsed after the Pretoria-based team opted to instead sign former Orlando Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule at the start of the 2024-25 season.

ALSO READ: No concrete offers for Dolly

Dolly, a Caf Champions League with Sundowns in 2016, also spent five seasons at French Club Montpellier, before returning to South Africa in 2021 where he has struggled with injuries.