No concrete offers for Dolly

'His team is working around the clock to find him a team but so far they haven't found the right fit for him,' a source close to the players said.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Keagan Dolly during the Soweto derby press conference at The Wanderers Club on Thursday. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Keagan Dolly is not close to making a return to competitive action despite rumours that he has offers at his doorstep. Interest in services has slowed down after his proposed move to SuperSport United collapsed before the season started.

The move to Matsatsantsa a Pitori failed to materialise even after Dolly agreed terms and passed a medical test. The 31-year-old has been keeping fit on his own while waiting for his next move.

Despite a couple of enquiries, there has been nothing concrete that has come his way. The former Bafana Bafana international is said to be frustrated as he’s itching to get back on the field of play.

“Look, his team is working around the clock to find him a team but so far they haven’t found the right fit for him. There’s also nothing on the table yet apart from a few enquiries,” a source close to the player said.

“I can’t tell you which teams have enquired about his availability but I think it’s a bit frustrating for Keagan because he wants to be back doing what he loves. I also think he has a point to prove because people have somehow written him off but he’s still a quality player.”

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star returned from Europe in 2021 and spent three seasons at Kaizer Chiefs after playing for French club Montpellier for five years.