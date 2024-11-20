Betway PSL

20 Nov 2024

Ex-Chiefs star Dolly explains TS Galaxy move

"I'm just looking forward to enjoying myself again," said Dolly.

Keagan Dolly (centre) has joined TS Galaxy. Picture: TS Galaxy media/X

New TS Galaxy signing Keagan Dolly is excited about finally finding a new home after spending four months without a club.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star, who has been without a club since the end of last season, was unveiled as The Rockets’ new signing on Monday.

Speaking to the Galaxy media department, Dolly said he was looking forward to using his experience to help the club’s youngsters.

“I’m very excited to join this family. It’s been a couple of months. Everyone knows that I’ve been away from football and not having a team, but I’ve always said we’re looking for the best project that will suit me and suit my family. And, we’ve found a family in TS Galaxy. We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this,” said Dolly.

“I’m just looking forward to enjoying myself again. Work hard, and contribute to the team on and off the field because I feel there are a lot of youngsters here at the club who are very exciting and I’m just going to try my best to help them.”

Dolly added that he was looking forward to contributing to the team’s few goals and just enjoying football.

“I feel like I owe it to myself, I owe it to the people around me, and I owe it to the club, its supporters,  and the chairman for allowing me to come here and just play football and help where I can,” commented Dolly.

Keagan Dolly

