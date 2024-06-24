Chiefs to allow Nabi to lead AS FAR in Moroccan Throne Cup final?

Chiefs players and staff are expected to be back at Naturena for the first phase of preseason this week.

Incoming Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Fernando Da Cruz will assess the players and hand in his report to incoming coach Nasreddine Nabi, a source has revealed.



Nabi is only expected to come to South Africa after the final of the Moroccan Throne Cup.



Nabi’s AS FAR reached the final of the competition after beating Maghreb AS de Fès 2-0 in the semifinals on Sunday evening. They will meet the winner between Raja Casablanca and MC Oudja who play on Tuesday.



Da Cruz, together with incoming goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi are already in South Africa having arrived in the country over the weekend to start work at Chiefs.



“Nabi was supposed to have been announced this week, but that announcement will have to be postponed because he wants to lead AS FAR in the final of the Moroccan Throne Cup,” said a source.



“In the meantime, Da Cruz will assess the squad and together with Nabi, they will make their recommendations to the club management, who will then announce who is staying and who is going,” added the source.



Several out-of-contract players like Itumeleng Khune, Siyethemba Sithebe, Sifiso Hlanti, Edmilson Dove, Njabulo Ngcobo and Lehlogonolo Matlou, whose contracts with Chiefs are set to expire at the end of the month, will soon hear the club’s decision on their futures.



Ngcobo, however, is said to have already secured a deal with Sekhukhune United.