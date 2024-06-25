Mmodi hopes new changes at Chiefs will bring back glory days

"I wish they can bring luck to the team for the new season," Mmodi said.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Pule Mmodi says he has put last season’s disappointments behind him and is looking forward to having a good season under the new technical team at Amakhosi.



Following a poor season that saw Chiefs finishing outside of the top eight, Amakhosi are set to appoint a new technical team that will be led by Nasreddine Nabi.

Chiefs are also set to sign new players as they look to build a strong team that will challenge for the league title next season and Mmodi is hoping that the new changes at the Naturena-based club will bring luck to Amakhosi and end their long trophy drought that has lasted for nine seasons.

“The rest is over, it’s time for me to go and do what I can do, the best for my team and I’m looking forward to the new season. I think I’m ready for the changes in the team and I think also playing with other new players makes me hopeful. I wish they can bring luck to the team for the new season,” Mmodi told SABC Sport.

On a personal front, Mmodi is hoping to get more game time under Nabi and to contribute positively towards the team’s success in the new season.



“Yeah, I’m looking forward to that, I believe in myself and I think I’m gonna get game time in this new season. I’m looking forward to bringing the glory days to Naturena.

“My targets for this season are to score as many goals as I can and make the team win the trophy like I said before. I’m willing to do better than the first season.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs players reported to camp on Monday with the exception of Keagan Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti, Siyethemba Sithebe and Njabulo Ngcobo, whose contracts are ending this week.