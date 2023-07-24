Former Pirates defender Thopola close to signing for Magesi

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United defender Diamond Thopola is said to be trying to revive his career at Motsepe Foundation Championship side Magesi FC and is likely to sign with the club.

ALSO READ: Kgatlana sees the positives despite Banyana defeat

Thopola has been training with Magesi for almost two weeks as the club prepares for the 2023/24 season. The 33 year-old experienced defender has been out of action for a while now as he has struggled to find a new club since his departure from All Stars.

Magesi have been on a recruitment drive with the club said to be aiming to steer the team to the DStv Premiership. The Limpopo outfit have been campaigning in the National First Division (NFD) for years now, but they have always found it difficult to fight for the title and promotion.

“Diamond is one of the experienced players that have made their way into the club. He has been training with the squad for a while now as he looks to earn a contract. I’m sure he will sign soon because they need experienced players and Diamond is perfect. He played in the top flight for along time and that makes him a perfect choice,” said an insider.

“The team has been playing with youngsters for many seasons and that hasn’t helped in terms of fighting for promotion. That is why they are now looking at balancing the squad and getting experienced players. I hear that money is not the issue and the bosses are ready to spend the money to make sure they achieve their goals. So, it’s going to be a very interesting season for Magesi. I just hope that everything goes their way.”

Another insider has revealed that Thopola will be signing for the club soon with coach Clinton Lasrsen looking forward to adding him to his squad. The source says it took the Magesi coach just a couple of days to make his decision on the defender and he is just waiting for management to make an official offer for the defender.

ALSO READ: Sweden squeeze past brave Banyana

Thopola has also played for Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Thanda Royal Zulu and Marumo Gallants.