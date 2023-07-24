New AmaZulu coach happy with KZN Premier’s Cup run but...

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu were crowned the champions of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier’s Cup and their new coach, Pablo ‘Cijimpi’ Martin says it was well deserved.

It was Martin’s first games since he was hired to replace Romain Folz a few weeks ago, and his team gave promising performances.

Usuthu beat Richards Bay FC in the final on Sunday afternoon, winning 5-4 in the penalty shootout. This was after the game ended goalless.

Martin was impressed but must now focus on sharpening his attackers because they wasted a few good chances in the game. This is something the Spanish mentor readily admits.

“This was our best game in the tournament. In the first half we were almost perfect. We only missed converting some of the chances we had,” said Martin after the games.

“In the second half, they started to become more open… But our lack of finishing made our job more difficult.

“But anyway we are capable of creating some clear chances, they also created some in the second half.

“And to be honest, we were the best team in this tournament and the championship is deserved… We won more games than anyone.”

Martin was also happy with the attitude and commitment shown by his players who had to play three games in just a little over 24 hours.

“We played three games in 27 hours, which is crazy. But the players showed the spirit that I want them to have everyday.”

AmaZulu looking to reinforce up front

Martin said he is satisfied with the squad he has at the moment. But he would also like to add a few quality players to reinforce some areas of concern.

“We still have a long way to go, we have a lot to improve upon. And I hope we can sign players who can increase our quality,” said Martin.

“But from there, at least we can say it is not going to be the same as last season where we had to fend off relegation.”

The AmaZulu coach will now hope that his team will take the same mentality into their Dstv Premiership games which start in under two weeks time.

AmaZulu will begin their league campaign with a tricky trip to KZN homeboys Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 5.