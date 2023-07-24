Margeman agent defends player’s Sundowns stay

By Katlego Modiba

Grant Margeman didn’t fail at Mamelodi Sundowns – that’s according to the player’s agent

Ntobatsi Masegela, who believes the midfielder wasn’t given enough opportunities to stake a claim for a place in the star-studded team.



Margeman has found a new permanent home at SuperSport United, who confirmed his signing on a three-year deal from Sundowns. Following his move to The Brazilians three years ago, the 25-year-old was sent out on two different loan spells at Swallows FC and Matsatsantsa a Pitori.



He’s back at United on a permanent deal, having made 26 appearances for the club last season where he won the Player’s-Player-of-the-Year award.



“We appreciate the opportunity Sundowns gave us but I wouldn’t say Grant failed there,” Masegela told Phakaaathi.



“Was he given an opportunity to fight it out? That’s a question or topic for another day but Grant never failed.



“He showed last season what kind of player he is. We can start debating which current number six in the country can shoot with both feet and score. We saw what he did against Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM.

Lots of interest



“There were other clubs that were interested in him but I won’t mention their names because it’s not fair on them. Looking at how well he did at SuperSport last season, it would have been unfair for us to take him to another club where he has to acclimatise to a new environment,” he added.



“With SuperSport, he’s fond of the club and he loves the coaching staff there, so it was easier for us to decide on where to go.



“Knowing what he can do – he showed it last season – I wouldn’t say he was given a fair opportunity to fight it out but it is football. Clubs have different types of players and different needs.”