Broos praises ‘injured’ Tau for wanting to be on the Bafana bench

'He’s even happier than anyone else,' Broos told reporters.

Percy Tau was injured and was never going to be able to play against Zimbabwe, according to Bafana head coach Hugo Broos Picture: Oty Silas/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos says Percy Tau was injured, and was never going to be able to play any part in South Africa’s Fifa World Cup qualifying win over Zimbabwe at Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

Tau was named as a substitute for the 3-1 win, with his place in the starting line-up taken by Polokwane City’s Oswin Appollis, who had a brilliant game against the Warriors, as South Africa joined Rwanda and Benin at the top of Group C on seven points.

Broos had again stoutly defended the 30 year-old Tau ahead of the Zimbabwe game, after criticism of his recent performances for the national team, describing social media attacks on the Al Ahly forward as “disgusting.”

After the Zimbabwe game, Broos praised Tau for asking to be on the bench in Bloemfontein, even though he was not fit enough to play.

“Again, that shows he wanted to be on the bench. It shows how this group is. He supported the guys on the pitch. He’s even happier than anyone else,” Broos told reporters.

“Percy is injured. He was injured after the Nigeria game,” added the Bafana coach.

“We thought he would be ready today, but the treatment he’s received in the last three days hasn’t helped so much.

“We went to the hospital, and they did a scan. He has a muscular injury, and he couldn’t play.”

AFCON draw

It remains to be seen if Tau gets his place back in the Bafana starting line up for South Africa’s next match.

There is a Fifa friendly date in August, before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers are due to kick off in September.

The Confederation of African Football announced this week that the AFCON qualifying draw will take place in Johannesburg on July 4.