Former Sundowns defender Boutouil joins Mokwena at Wydad

The Moroccan defender has signed a two-year deal with the Botola Pro League side.

Wydad Athletic Club have announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

Boutouil becomes the second former Sundowns player to join The Red Castle during the current transfer period following the signing of Cassius Mailula, who joined Wydad from Unites States outfit Toronto FC.

where he has been reunited with Rulani Mokwena whom he worked with at Sundowns.



The long-awaited arrival has occurred! 🙌

Greetings, Abdelmounaim Boutouil, and welcome to the squad 🔴⚪️#DimaWydad pic.twitter.com/eC6ZacsHBd — Wydad Athletic Club (@WACofficiel) September 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Mokwena collected his first in Morocco after his side’s 2-0 victory over Botola 2 outfit JSM in the Excellence Cup o Tuesday.

The former Sundowns coach started his reign in the North African country with a 1-0 defeat in their Botola Pro league against Maghreb Fes last Friday.

Mokwena emotional after maiden Wydad victory

Mokwena was emotional after the Wydad fans sang his name in the stands after the win against JSM.

“I’m at a loss for words, the love and the warmth, the appreciation from the Moroccan people to me, it really brings me close to tears,” Mokwena told MFM Sport.

“I’m close to tears and I’m humbled, I just want to say thank you. There’s nothing you can say when people show you so much love and appreciation.



“Just in general Morocco is full of warm people, kind and love, and the appreciation is sometimes overwhelming and sometimes I don’t think I deserve it because, to be honest, I haven’t done anything for this club yet,” added Mokwena.