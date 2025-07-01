Cassius Mailula bids farewell to Wydad Casablanca

'I want to let you all know that I will not be continuing with the team for the upcoming season,' he wrote.

South African striker Cassius Mailula has officially confirmed his departure from Wydad Casablanca following the conclusion of his season-long loan spell from Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

The 24-year-old attacker joined the Moroccan giants in search of regular playing time after struggling for game time in Canada. During his stint in North Africa, Mailula made a strong impression, playing a key role in several matches.

With his performances catching the eye, there was speculation that Wydad might seek to retain the forward beyond his initial loan period. However, Mailula has now confirmed that he will not be continuing with the club for the upcoming season.

Mailula found the back of the net in Wydad’s 2-1 loss to Al Ain in their final fixture at the FIFA Club World Cup. Taking to social media, Mailula shared an emotional farewell message to the Wydad family.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write this message, as I want to let you all know that I will not be continuing with the team for the upcoming season,” he wrote.

“My time with Wydad has been an incredibly special and rewarding experience, and I will forever be grateful for it. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. From the security staff to the technical team, to my teammates – your kindness and support has meant the world to me. You all hold a very special place in my heart.”

“I must also thank the President for giving me the incredible opportunity to represent Wydad, and Coach Rulani for his unwavering belief in me. Without his trust, I wouldn’t be the player I am today. I wish the club, the fans, and everyone involved nothing but continued success in the upcoming season and beyond.”

With his loan now complete, Mailula is expected to return to Toronto FC, where reports suggest he will be handed a fresh opportunity to fight for his place in the squad.

Toronto are said to be encouraged by the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker’s development during his time in Morocco and are optimistic about integrating him back into the team for the remainder of the MLS campaign. They are currently in 13th position on the log after 19 games in the Eastern Conference and have 15 matches left to play.