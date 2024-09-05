‘Happy’ Ndah open to move away from Orlando Pirates

The 26-year-old centre-back has reportedly attracted interest from overseas clubs.

Orlando Pirates defender Olisah Ndah has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Europe.

Ndah has done well in the Betway Premiership since joining the Buccaneers in 2021 from Akwa United.

His good displays for Pirates have led to him receiving a call-up from Nigeria for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.



The 26-year-old centre-back’s strong performances for the Sea Robbers have seen him attract interest from overseas clubs.

Ndah says even though he is happy at Orlando Pirates he is willing to listen to offers from overseas clubs.

“I am happy where I am but I am open if any opportunity comes my way,” Ndah told AllNigeriaSoccer.com

Meanwhile, Ndah is thrilled with the warm welcome he received from his teammates since rejoining the Super Eagles squad in camp in Uyo.



“It is a good reception and there are a lot of great guys here. I am enjoying my moments here. I am also in Uyo, so I feel at home because I have been here for a couple of years before,” said Ndah, who was a member of the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ndah will be hoping to be in the Super Eagles starting line-up when they take on Benin at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Saturday.



After the Benin clash, the Super Eagles will travel to Kigali to face Rwanda in their second group match.



Nigeria are in Group D of the AFCON qualifiers with Benin, Rwanda and Libya.