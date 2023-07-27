Four Argentina players Banyana have to be careful of in World Cup tie

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana face a must-win match against Argentina in their quest to qualify for the knockout stages of the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand at Dunedin Stadium on Friday (kick off 2am SA time).

The Argentines boast a squad full of players from top leagues across the world, with 14 of the 22 playing outside of their country. It will definitely be a difficult game for Banyana, who have far fewer players plying their trade abroad.

Desiree Ellis has only seven players who are currently playing in professional leagues around the globe, but there are also some players in the squad who have had stints overseas like Mapule Kgoale and Lebogang Ramalepe.

In this do-or-die clash, we look at four key players in the Argentina team who might pose a lot of danger for Banyana .

Estefania Banini (Midfielder)

The 33 year-old Banini is one of the more experienced players in this Argentina team. The striker is lethal in front of goal and has done a lot in Spain for Atletico Madrid Ladies team. She won the Copa de la Reina with her team and she came into the World Cup in high spirits, looking to inspire her team to success.

Vanina Correa (Goalkeeper)

Correa has been in the La Albiceleste squad for many years now and makes her fourth appearance at the World Cup, this time leading the team as captain. She is well known for her intelligence between the sticks and makes some great saves from penalty kicks. Banyana’s forwards will have to be lethal in front of goal to get on the scoresheet against her.

Yamila Rodriguez (Forward)

Rodriguez was the team’s best player at the Copa America last year as she managed to bang in six goals, which saw her win the top goalscorer of the tournament award. She plays her football for Palmeiras in Brazil, having played for Boca Juniors previously. At 25, the forward is one of the star players in the team with her speed and tricks.

Aldana Cometti (Defender)

Cometti was very stable during their clash against Italy, where they unfortunately lost 1-0. She managed to be solid at the back, along with the rest of the defence. She is one of the players who is based in Spain, on the books of Madrid Club De Femino. She is a smart defender and the Banyana forwards will do well to get past her.