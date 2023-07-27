New Chiefs coach Ntseki takes scepticism on cheek

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Molefi Ntseki, the new head coach of Kaizer Chiefs, has addressed the mixed reactions surrounding his appointment and expressed his hope to overcome the negativity surrounding it.

Having previously served as the club’s head of technical and youth for two years, Ntseki faced skepticism when he was installed as head coach last month due to his lack of experience at club level.

In response to the criticism, Ntseki hinted at a possible bias against local coaches, suggesting that if he weren’t a South African, the reaction might have been different.

“Maybe it’s because I am a South African… As South Africans we’ve got little love for ourselves,” Ntseki said during the launch of the DStv Premiership season on Wednesday.

“But hopefully over time we will outgrow the negativity in us about ourselves and become a very positive nation.”

Despite the initial doubts, Ntseki remained unfazed as he had experienced similar treatment when he was appointed as Bafana Bafana’s coach back in 2019.

Throughout his 25-year coaching career, Ntseki has faced scepticism and ridicule, but his focus remains on doing his job to the best of his ability.

“It has been happening to me since I started coaching over 25 years ago,” explained the Amakhosi mentor.

“There’ll always be people who’ve got their opinions in terms of how you do things and your approach.

“They will question the type of players you use, so I think in the past 25 years I’ve gone through all that.”

Ntseki not surprised by reaction to his appointment

Ntseki said he was neither surprised, nor worried when his credibility was questioned as soon as he was announced as head coach at Chiefs.

“I wasn’t surprised… But the most important thing is that I’ve got a job to do and that job has to be done to the best of my ability.”



Ntseki knows he has little room and has to hit the ground running with the club’s eight-year trophy drought falling on his shoulders.

While his first mandate would preferably be to rebuild the team, he will also need to give the supporters something to cheer about to buy himself time.

A good and promising display in his first game against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on August 6 could waver some pressure.

But based on the performance in their friendly game against Young Africans in Tanzania last weekend, Ntseki has his work cut out for him.