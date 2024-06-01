Four key players that could decide Nedbank Cup final

Kick-off is at 3 pm for the much-anticipated cup decider with the Buccaneers looking to defend their crown while the Brazilians will be hoping to avenge the MTN8 final defeat.

All roads lead to the Mbombela Stadium for the colossal clash between old enemies Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

Phakaaathi looks at four players that expected to leave their mark on the game starting with Sundowns who are the home team for this fixture.



Lucas Ribeiro



The left-footed Brazilian is back from injury and is expected to be constant thorn in the Pirates defence. He scored in the 1-0 over Pirates in the league and provided an assist to Marcelo Allende in the 1-1 draw the last time the two sides met.



Ribeiro has one goal and assist to his name in the Nedbank Cup. The strike came against AmaTuks in quarterfinal while his defence splitting pass led to Khuliso Mudau scoring in the semifinal win over Stellenbosch FC. The 25-year-old often rises to the occasion in big games having also scored in both league games against Kaizer Chiefs.



Ronwen Williams



Fine margins decide finals and Sundowns can definitely rely on Williams to stop Pirates. Although Williams is yet to keep a clean sheet in this tournament in two games, he has proven to be match winner for Masandawana this season.



The Bafana Bafana captain is a penalty specialist and if he’s required to bail out his team, you can bet your money on him to deliver. With Mabasa in red-hot form, Williams will have to be on his toes on Saturday afternoon.



Tshegofatso Mabasa



If there was ever a game for Mabasa to prove he’s a top class striker, this is it. The stage is set for the striker to prove Hugo Broos wrong over his Bafana Bafana snub. The 27-year-old has already scored three goals in four appearances in this competition while also getting two assists.



Mabasa is also nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament award alongside teammate Patrick Maswanganyi and Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC.

Patrick Maswanganyi



Just like Mabasa, the skilful Maswanganyi has also found the back of the net on three occasions while also getting as many assists. The 26-year-old has been Pirates’ standout this season and he will have to be at his best if the Soweto giants are to defend their crown.