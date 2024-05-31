Mokoena ‘ready’ for overseas move – Bafana coach

Teboho Mokoena during the FIFA Series Algeria Edition 2024 match between Algeria and South Africa held at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers in March. (Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos believes Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena is ready for an overseas move.



Mokoena has been linked with a move overseas following reports that talks with Sundowns over a new deal have reached a deadlock.

“Maybe in Sundowns, they will not be happy now, but I hope Mokwena can make the steps because he’s ready for it,” said Broos during the Bafana squad announcement on Thursday.

“Sometimes I say, what’s this one going to do in Europe? But Teboho is ready to do it. And maybe some other players also.”

Broos added that it is not only Mokoena who is ready to move overseas, but his Sundowns teammate Khuliso Mudau is also ready.

“After AFCON, Khuliso is also ready to do it. It should be good for Bafana Bafana players to play in competitions that are high-level than the PSL.”

“They will become better players, and you will see in other countries like the opponents they take on next week, where they are playing? Italy, France, England and all the big leagues. And you see what kind of players they are.”



Broos has included Mokoena and Mudau in his final 23-man squad to face Nigeria and Zimbabwe in two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.

Bafana face the Super Eagles away from home in Uyo next Friday, and then return to host Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, 11 June.